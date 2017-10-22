NFL

This Seat Taken? Jets’ Robby Anderson Trolls Dolphins With A+ TD Celebration

by on Sun, Oct 22, 2017 at 2:12PM
Robby Anderson took advantage of some open real estate at Hard Rock Stadium — on several levels.

The New York Jets wide receiver burned the Miami Dolphins’ secondary in the first quarter of Sunday’s AFC East matchup, and quarterback Josh McCown found him for a wide-open, 18-yard touchdown pass.

But the best part of Anderson’s TD was his celebration: The 24-year-old found a section of empty seats in the first row and decided to make himself comfortable.

If Dolphins fans aren’t going to fill those seats, Anderson might as well take them, right?

Miami entered Sunday with a 3-2 record, so Dolphins supporters might want to consider actually going to games to prevent any more reverse Lambeau Leaps.

