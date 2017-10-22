This Seat Taken? Jets’ Robby Anderson Trolls Dolphins With A+ TD Celebration

Robby Anderson took advantage of some open real estate at Hard Rock Stadium — on several levels.

The New York Jets wide receiver burned the Miami Dolphins’ secondary in the first quarter of Sunday’s AFC East matchup, and quarterback Josh McCown found him for a wide-open, 18-yard touchdown pass.

But the best part of Anderson’s TD was his celebration: The 24-year-old found a section of empty seats in the first row and decided to make himself comfortable.

Robby Anderson jumps into the stands and takes a seat for a must-see TD celebration 👀 pic.twitter.com/aQ3uA8iARJ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 22, 2017

If Dolphins fans aren’t going to fill those seats, Anderson might as well take them, right?

Miami entered Sunday with a 3-2 record, so Dolphins supporters might want to consider actually going to games to prevent any more reverse Lambeau Leaps.