Tim Schaller Defends Bruins Teammate, Fights Erik Gudbranson After Boarding Penalty

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Erik Gudbranson was given a major penalty for boarding Boston Bruins forward Frank Vatrano in the first period of Thursday night’s game, and Tim Schaller wasn’t going to let that hit go unpunished.

The Bruins forward stuck up for Vatrano and fought Gudbranson. It was a pretty entertaining bout, too.

Erik Gudbranson boards Frank Vatrano, Tim Schaller steps in and fights him pic.twitter.com/FzQwtk5xuw — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) October 19, 2017

Gudbranson also was ejected from the game. The Bruins scored three goals on the ensuing five-minute power play to take a 4-1 lead.

Although the rivalry between the Bruins and Canucks has simmered down a bit since their 2011 Stanley Cup Final matchup, these meetings usually don’t lack physicality.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images