Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Win Halloween With Avocado Toast Costume

Tom Brady’s impeccable health and nutrition has no bounds.
The New England Patriots quarterback has become a fitness guru in recent years, which has allowed him to maintain his MVP-caliber play at the age of 40.
So instead of dressing up as something scary or putting a spin on a pop culture reference, TB12 and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, paired up for a Halloween costume of what very well could have been their breakfast this morning.
We wonder if the Brady’s are passing out fruits and vegetables at their house this year.
