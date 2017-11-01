Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Win Halloween With Avocado Toast Costume

Tom Brady’s impeccable health and nutrition has no bounds.

The New England Patriots quarterback has become a fitness guru in recent years, which has allowed him to maintain his MVP-caliber play at the age of 40.

So instead of dressing up as something scary or putting a spin on a pop culture reference, TB12 and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, paired up for a Halloween costume of what very well could have been their breakfast this morning.

I just can’t resist an avocado !! #happyhaloween🎃 😜🍞🥑🎃 Não consigo resistir a um abacate! A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

The toast to my avocado… Happy Halloween everyone! 👻🔮 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

We wonder if the Brady’s are passing out fruits and vegetables at their house this year.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Gisele Bundchen