Tom Brady Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Trade, Wishes QB Good Luck With 49ers

Tom Brady’s wolfpack lost another member Monday night.

In a stunning move, the New England Patriots traded backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers on the eve of the NFL trade deadline. The trade, which first was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, came less than two months after New England dealt its third-string QB, Jacoby Brissett, to the Indianapolis Colts on roster cutdown day.

Those two deals left Brady as the only quarterback remaining on the Patriots’ roster. He offered his reaction to the Garoppolo trade Monday night during his weekly Westwood One radio interview with Jim Gray.

Gray: What is your reaction to your backup being traded?

Brady: “Well, Jimmy was a great teammate, and he’s a great friend, and he always will be. I want nothing but the very best for him. He’s earned the trust of his teammates and the respect of his teammates, and that’s all you can ask for as a player.”

Do you think he will be a good starting quarterback for the 49ers?

“Well, I certainly hope so. He’s put in all the effort. I’ve watched him for three-and-a-half years and really enjoyed working with him, and hopefully, he goes on and does a great job.”

Are you surprised the Patriots still consider you their QB of the future at age 40?

“Well, I don’t know what that means. This is a week-to-week league. Things change so quickly from week to week, year to year. Everyone’s concern, in my mind, is all about this season and us trying to win. I’m trying to do the best for our team like I always do, and I’m going to bring it every single day, like I’ve tried to do for the last 18 years. So I’m focused on this season, and I’m sure that’s where everyone else in our organization is focused.”

Who is your backup now?

“I’m not sure. I’m not sure. But I’m sure the coaches will have that figured out by the time we practice.”

Might former Patriots backup Brian Hoyer, who reportedly was released by the 49ers on Monday, be back?

“I’m not sure. I really don’t know. I’ve been at home all day learning the news at home. That’s up to everyone else to decide. My job is quarterback, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Have you spoken to Jimmy?

“No, I haven’t.”

Were you surprised by the trade?

“Well, this is the time of year where we’ve been a part of a lot of trades — our team has — over the years. And again, as players, we try to show up to work every day doing the best we can do and allow the other things to take care of themselves. And when other teams want good players — whether it’s coming to our team or leaving our team — those are the types of opportunities that present themselves. Like I said, Jimmy’s been a great teammate and a great friend, and he always will be. I want nothing but the very best for him.”

