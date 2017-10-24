New England Patriots

Tom Brady Reveals Further Book-Writing Aspirations After Patriots’ Foggy Win

Sometimes all a writer needs a little inspiration, and esteemed author Tom Brady found it Sunday night.

Brady led the New England Patriots to a 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons despite a dense fog that settled over Gillette Stadium and created an eerie scene. The Patriots quarterback already has celebrated the win on social media, but on Tuesday, he decided to have a little more fun with the fog-filled victory.

Sunday night’s game has inspired me to pen my second book! 🌫📖🎉

You’re such a jokester, Tom.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Brady released his first book, titled “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance,” just over a month ago, and it’s been pretty successful despite some rather odd subject matter.

On the field, Brady and Co. have done a pretty good job rewriting the Patriots’ script, as Sunday marked New England’s third consecutive victory to improve the team to 5-2.

