Tom Brady’s Autographed Book For Dwyane Wade Came With One Big Mistake

by on Tue, Oct 24, 2017 at 6:21PM
Tom Brady doesn’t mess up often, but the New England Patriots quarterback completely botched the autograph he sent to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade.

Brady graciously signed a copy of his new book, “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance,” only he misspelled Wade’s first name.

It’s a common mistake made by even the most die-hard basketball fans — writing “Dwayne” instead of “Dwyane” — and it hardly seemed to faze the 12-time NBA All-Star.

Hey, it’s the thought that counts, right?

