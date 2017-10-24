Tom Brady’s Autographed Book For Dwyane Wade Came With One Big Mistake

Tom Brady doesn’t mess up often, but the New England Patriots quarterback completely botched the autograph he sent to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade.
Brady graciously signed a copy of his new book, “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance,” only he misspelled Wade’s first name.
It’s a common mistake made by even the most die-hard basketball fans — writing “Dwayne” instead of “Dwyane” — and it hardly seemed to faze the 12-time NBA All-Star.
Hey, it’s the thought that counts, right?
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
