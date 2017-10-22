Tom Brady’s Mom Opens Up About Cancer Battle, Path To Super Bowl LI

One of the most touching stories to come out of Super Bowl LI was the revelation that Tom Brady’s mother, Galynn, had been battling cancer. Seeing Brady and his mom embrace after the New England Patriots’ stunning triumph over the Atlanta Falcons is an image that won’t soon be forgotten.

While we’ve learned more about Galynn’s battle since that day, details of her road both to the Super Bowl and to recovery understandably have been kept private.

But Galynn and Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., recently sat down with Andrea Kremer to revisit the story in a piece that will air Sunday morning on NFL Network. One of the most revealing portions of the interview is just how committed Galynn was to being in Houston on Feb. 5.

“There’s a special bond between a mother and a son,” Galynn says in the piece. “I just wanted to be there for Tommy, and I wanted to be there with our family. Everybody was going to the Super Bowl and I didn’t want to miss that.”

Galynn also sheds light on when she first learned she had breast cancer.

“I just remember sitting in the doctor’s office and them telling me ‘You have breast cancer. It’s only Stage 2.’ And so the journey began,” she says.

Super Bowl LI represented the first game from the 2016 season that Brady’s parents were able to watch their son play in person. Yet Brady apparently had little doubt during the season that his parents would make it to one, even if took all the way until the biggest game of them all.

“He knew our frustration of not being able to be back there with him,” Tom Brady Sr. says. “He said, ‘You’ll be ready for the Super Bowl.’ … He told us that in the middle of the season.

“We did have it charted out that the end of her five months was going to be two weeks before the Super Bowl.”

