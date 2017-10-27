Tony Romo Analyzes Cat Running On Field During Dolphins Vs. Ravens

The most entertaining part of Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins: A cat running on the field in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens steamrolled the Dolphins 40-0 at MT&T Bank Stadium in a game that was terrible from start to finish. Fortunately, a wild feline came out of nowhere with less than two minutes remaining to shake things up, leading to a few hilarious moments and some great analysis from Tony Romo.

Romo’s done an excellent job in his first season in the CBS booth, with the former NFL quarterback providing excellent insight into the sport’s nuances. This is his first cat-related breakdown we’ve seen to this point, though, and his analysis of the furry friend changing direction and tip-toeing the sideline was predictably awesome.