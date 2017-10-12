Tuukka Rask Laments Bruins’ Slow Start In 6-3 Loss To Avalanche

The Boston Bruins took far too long to get going Wednesday night in Colorado.

The Avalanche jumped all over the Bruins in the second game of the home-and-home series, grabbing a 4-1 lead after two periods at the Pepsi Center. Boston mounted a comeback late in the third period, but the Avs hung on for a 6-3 victory.

After the game, Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask emphasized the difficulty of playing from behind, while Zdeno Chara noted the B’s simply need to play better.

To hear more from Rask and Chara, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.