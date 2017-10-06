Tuukka Rask’s Double-Save Helps Bruins Earn Season-Opening Win

Tuukka Rask once again is showing the importance of quick reflexes.

The Boston Bruins goaltender saved 29 shots Thursday night in his team’s 4-3 season-opening victory over the Nashville Predators, but his stops early in the second period on Craig’s Smith’s shots might have been the most important of the bunch.

Nashville was on a power play, and the score was tied 1-1 when Smith seemed certain to score from point-blank range. But Rask had other ideas, denying the Predators forward twice in quick succession.

Check out the DCU Save of the Day in the video above to see Rask’s saves against Smith.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images