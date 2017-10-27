Twitter Goes Ballistic After LeBron James Wishes Lonzo Ball Happy Birthday

LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers is confirmed — if you ask Twitter.

Since James can opt out of his current contract at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, every move he makes will be analyzed in order to gain some idea of what he plans to do for the remainder of his illustrious career.

So when James wished Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball a happy birthday via Twitter on Friday, the world, of course, lost its collective mind.

First James’ tweet:

Now the Twitter meltdown:

Lebron to the Lakers confirmed. pic.twitter.com/oC3k9NXKFG — Legendary Lakers (@goldlakerss) October 27, 2017

NBA fans trying to figure out if this means LeBron will go to L.A. pic.twitter.com/kwDzGwqOuM — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) October 27, 2017

Calm down, everyone.

The Lakers have been rumored to be King James’ next stop for a while, but L.A. likely would have to add another star with James, Ball and Brandon Ingram in order to convince the 32-year-old star to finish his career at Staples Center.

Personally, we’re ready for LeBronzo, or whatever they would want to be called.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images