Twitter Translation Of Koji Uehara’s Post-NLCS Tweet Is Beyond Perfect

If you don’t follow Koji Uehara on Twitter, you probably should. Even if you don’t speak Japanese.

The Chicago Cubs reliever took to Twitter on Thursday to address fans after the Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated the Cubs from the Major League Baseball playoffs. Considering the entire tweet was written in Japanese, most Cubs fans probably didn’t know what Uehara was saying. But alas, there’s a translation function — although Uehara probably wish there wasn’t.

Here’s the Tweet:

今シーズンが終わりました！ 応援ありがとうございました。 何も出来なかった自分が情けない。 また来年頑張ります。契約があれば の話ですが…(^^;) — KOJI UEHARA (@TeamUehara) October 20, 2017

And here’s the translation, powered by the ever-reliable Bing:

You hear that Cubs fans? You’re pathetic! You’re terrible! It’s all your fault!

Also, we too hope Uehara does his best next year, provided you contract is (^^;).

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images