Central Florida Unveils Wild Amusement Park-Themed Basketball Court

When passing through Orlando, Fla., one faces many dilemmas.

Like, “Man, I can’t come to Orlando and not ride Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom.” Or, “You know, this trip really won’t feel right unless we visit Hogwarts at Universal Studios.” Or, “Hey, don’t forget about Busch Gardens!”

Well, now you can save yourself the trouble — and the dollars — and just take in a University of Central Florida basketball home game.

That’s because the Knights, who play ball at CFE Arena, unveiled their new themed court Wednesday — and it’s a beauty. Check out the amusement park-themed hardwood in the Instagram post below:

Introducing: Orlando’s Hometown Court 👌 Swipe 👈 for closeups! #⚡️🔛 A post shared by UCF Knights (@ucf.knights) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

All jokes aside, that court is pretty awesome. And it’s definitely better than that monstrosity that the Oregon Ducks play on.

However, considering the UCF men’s basketball program hasn’t appeared in the Division 1 National Tournament since 2005, tourists might want to stick what’s tried and true — like Sea World.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images