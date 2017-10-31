UFC 2018 PPV Schedule To Kick Off With UFC 220 At TD Garden In Boston

UFC is returning to Boston.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Monday that the promotion’s 2018 pay-per-view schedule will begin with UFC 220 on Jan. 20. The event will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

This marks the first UFC event at TD Garden since “UFC Fight Night 81: Dillashaw vs. Cruz” in January 2016. No fights have been announced for the card, but one can’t help but wonder whether it’ll mark the UFC return of Conor McGregor, who has a large fan base in Boston.

UFC has three more pay-per-view events scheduled for 2017, beginning this Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York with UFC 217, which will feature Georges St. Pierre’s return to the octagon in a main event fight against middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

UFC 218 will take place Dec. 2 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, with featherweight champion Max Holloway fighting Frankie Edgar in the main event. UFC 219 is scheduled for Dec. 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but no main event has been announced yet.

White also revealed Monday that UFC 221 will take place Feb. 10 in Perth, Western Australia.

