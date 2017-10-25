UNC Guard Joel Berry Suffers Broken Hand … During Video Game Tantrum

The University of North Carolina reportedly could open its 2017-18 season without one of its best players.

And the reason for that will leave Tar Heels fans scratching their heads.

Senior guard Joel Berry II recently broke his hand by punching a door during a tantrum after losing a video game to teammate Theo Pinson and a team manager, ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported Thursday. UNC opens its season against Northern Iowa on Nov. 10, and Berry could be out roughly four weeks.

Roy williams said Joel Berry broke his hand on a door after losing a video game to Theo Pinson and a UNC manager. https://t.co/uvSmvGF6ql — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) October 25, 2017

UNC head coach Roy Williams obviously isn’t impressed.

“He did a silly thing,” Williams told Goodman at ACC media day Wednesday. “That’s what it was. One of his greatest characteristics is his competitiveness.”

While breaking your hand definitely is taking things to an extreme, people freaking out while playing video games is nothing new.

UNC likely will carry on just fine in Berry’s absence, but it’s nevertheless a tough loss, and one that ultimately could be difficult to overcome should the injury linger longer than expected.

Named a preseason First-Team All-American by ESPN on Monday, Berry was the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four last season, as he scored 22 points in UNC’s National Championship Game victory over Gonzaga.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images