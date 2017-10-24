USA Soccer Names Interim USMNT Coach, Reportedly Will Delay Permanent Hire

Finding Bruce Arena’s long-term successor isn’t the U.S. Soccer Federation’s top priority.

U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that Dave Sarachan will coach the U.S. men’s national team for its Nov. 14 game against Portugal. Sarachan assumes the role on an interim basis in the aftermath of Team USA’s failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Arena’s subsequent resignation as head coach.

Sarachan, 63, was Arena’s top assistant during both his stints as national-team coach and during his tenures in Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy and D.C. United. Sarachan and fellow Arena assistants, Pat Noonan, Kenny Arena and Matt Reis, will remain on U.S. Soccer’s payroll through December, and the U.S. Soccer Federation decided hiring a new technical staff for just one game didn’t make sense, according to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle.

A U.S. Soccer source also told Carlisle on Tuesday the Federation doesn’t plan to hire Arena’s permanent successor until after its presidential election in February. U.S. Soccer even might wait until the 2018 World Cup ends in July to hire a long-term coach.

Instead of rushing the process of appointing a permanent coach, U.S. Soccer plans to perform an “autopsy” into what went wrong over the course of the 2018 World Cup qualification campaign, according The New York Times’ Andrew Das. The federation will determine what changes to its programs are necessary before hiring someone for the national-team job.

Sarachan, 63, is perhaps Arena’s most loyal lieutenant. Sarachan’s time in charge of Team USA will last just a few weeks and likely will be a footnote in U.S. Soccer history. Nevertheless, the Portugal game will represent an award for his year’s of service and dedication to the sport in this country.

