USA Soccer World Cup Qualifying: How To Heal From Tragic Sports Failure

We hereby proclaim Wednesday to be “Hug a U.S. Soccer Fan Day.”

The United States men’s soccer team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup prompts a range of reactions, including anger, gnashing of teeth and soul-searching among those who follow the sport closely in this country and support the national team.

One of those shell-shocked fans, NESN.com’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard, joins Courtney Cox in the NESN Digital Studio for a therapeutic chat about the USA Soccer catastrophe. Watch the video above to see our resident soccer expert begin the process of healing from the biggest soccer tragedy he has ever experienced.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images