USA Vs. India Live Stream: Watch U-17 World Cup Soccer Game Online

Fans of the United States men’s soccer teams will be on the edge of their seats all day Friday.

USA will kick off its 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign play when it takes on tournament host India in New Dehli. The Americans will face some tough competition in Group A, with Ghana and Colombia lurking in the future, and beating India will be key to advancing to the knockout phase of the tournament.

This current crop of USA U-17s is considered one of the country’s best in years, with goal-scoring phenom Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and Andrew Carleton expected to spark the attack.

This year represents India’s first time hosting a major FIFA competition, and the home team will be keen to win over new fans in the cricket-mad nation.

Here’s how to watch USA vs. India online.

When: Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer Match Pass

