USA Vs. Panama: Highlights Of USMNT’s Stirring World Cup Qualifying Win

The United States men’s soccer team is back on its game.

Team USA thumped Panama 4-0 on Friday in Orlando, Fla., in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying game in the CONCACAF region. The result moved USA over Panama in the CONCACAF standings with one game remaining and significantly boosted its chances of qualifying for next summer’s tournament in Russia. As for those fears of missing the tournament, well, they’re now all but gone.

USA profited from fine performances from its three leading attackers, forward Christian Pulisic and strikers Bobby Wood and Jozy Altidore, who each registered goals (one, and two, respectively).

Each strike increasingly elevated the raucous crowd at Orlando City Stadium into frenzy and might have given Team USA enough momentum to reach Russia.

GOT THREE 🇺🇸 dominance from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/LeZ4LynXdI — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) October 7, 2017

USA will visit Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday and will clinch a spot at the 2018 World Cup with a win or draw.

