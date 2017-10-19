Vegas Golden Knights Turning Heads On Twitter Amid Surprising Success

The Vegas Golden Knights apparently aren’t a team to be trifled with — on the ice or on the internet.

The first-year expansion franchise is off to a surprising 5-1-0 start, good for second place in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division. The people in charge of the team’s Twitter account are keenly aware of the outside world’s expectations for the Knights, as evident by this spot-on tweet they sent out Wednesday:

the golden knights are actually good — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 19, 2017

As perfect as that tweet is, the team upped the ante in the reply section.

Uh oh… Happy learned how to putt … — Scotty Hockey (@ScottyHockey) October 19, 2017

we're both sinking our shots with hockey sticks, too! — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 19, 2017

There’s never a bad time for a “Happy Gilmore” reference. Things didn’t stop there, though.

You've beaten the Coyotes twice, Sabres once & Dallas was winning until Bishop left.Let's talk at Xmas & see if you are actually good or not pic.twitter.com/PF9bUQ93Zr — DartGuy (@LeafsMaz20) October 19, 2017

but we love hockey and we love fun why wait to enjoy the season!? — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 19, 2017

Pics or didn't happen — Ro-BOO-ert GRAVE-net (@Toastopia) October 19, 2017

At what? — Kevin Tupper (@TupperKevin) October 19, 2017

winning hockey games — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 19, 2017

This tweet, without question, is the best of the bunch:

soRry, wE juSt fiNd plAyIng hocKeY tO Be veRy fUn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 19, 2017

Well done, Knights. Well done.

We’re not rooting for the team to go on a huge losing streak or anything, but it sure would be amusing to see what they have to say once the bottom falls out — if it ever does.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images