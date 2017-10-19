Vegas Golden Knights Turning Heads On Twitter Amid Surprising Success

The Vegas Golden Knights apparently aren’t a team to be trifled with — on the ice or on the internet.
The first-year expansion franchise is off to a surprising 5-1-0 start, good for second place in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division. The people in charge of the team’s Twitter account are keenly aware of the outside world’s expectations for the Knights, as evident by this spot-on tweet they sent out Wednesday:
As perfect as that tweet is, the team upped the ante in the reply section.
There’s never a bad time for a “Happy Gilmore” reference. Things didn’t stop there, though.
This tweet, without question, is the best of the bunch:
Well done, Knights. Well done.
We’re not rooting for the team to go on a huge losing streak or anything, but it sure would be amusing to see what they have to say once the bottom falls out — if it ever does.
