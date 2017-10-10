Vikings’ ‘Duck, Duck Goose’ Skit Just Raised The Bar On Group TD Celebrations

The NFL finally gave its players more creative license — and they’re making the most of it.

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles took advantage of the league’s updated celebration rules by delightfully staging a mini baseball game in the end zone. That seemed to set the standard for group TD celebrations — until the Minnesota Vikings one-upped the Eagles on Monday night.

After tight end Kyle Rudolph caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Case Keenum in the third quarter, the Vikes all sat down in the end zone — and played a quick little game of “Duck, Duck, Goose” — or as Minnesotans call it, “Duck, Duck, Gray Duck.”

You’re it, Pat Elflein!

We’ll ignore for a second that Stefon Diggs screwed this up by colliding into Rudolph, giving Elflein, Minnesota’s center, the opportunity to catch his prey. This was awesome, and we need more celebrations like this, because they’re enjoyable to watch and actually make football, you know, fun.

The Vikes’ end zone play date nearly was spoiled by the Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but Kai Forbath’s last-second field goal helped Minnesota escape with a 20-17 win.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports Images