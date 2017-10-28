Warriors’ Kevin Durant Hilariously Reacts To Reporter Who Forgets Question

Draymond Green and Bradley Beal might’ve been in a bad mood Friday night, but Kevin Durant was a bit more chill.

After the Golden State Warriors’ 120-117 win over the Washington Wizards at Oracle Arena, Durant took part in the customary postgame press conference. But at one point, a reporter completely forget his while in the middle of asking it. The reporter apologized and said he wouldn’t waste Durant’s time, which prompted a pretty hilarious response from the Dubs star.

Check out the humorous moment in the video below:

Hey, it’s good to know Durant isn’t always so testy these days.

Still, how does pretty embarrassing moment for this reporter. How do you not just come up with a new question off the top of your head?

It’s not like Green didn’t give everyone plenty of things to talk about.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images