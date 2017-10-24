Warriors, Stephen Curry Console Grieving Nephew Of Mavs’ Devin Harris

Stephen Curry’s competitiveness hasn’t blocked his powers of sympathy.

The Golden State Warriors guard spent time consoling the nephew of Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris on Monday night in Dallas prior to the teams’ game at American Airlines Center. Harris’ brother died last Thursday from injuries he suffered in a car accident, and his nine-year-old son, Brayden, attended the Warriors vs. Mavs game in order to take his mind off the tragedy for a few hours. Brayden Harris visited both teams’ locker rooms and received some autographed items from Curry and his teammates, according to The Dallas Morning News’ Eddie Sefko.

“I lost my brother tragically and it’s been a tough week,” Devin Harris told reporters, per Sefko. “The family is taking it pretty hard, as you would expect them to. Probably the toughest thing I’ve had to deal with, dealing with myself, trying to explain it to his kids, my kids – it’s just been tough.”

Curry was seen hugging and talking to Brayden and even missed part of the Warriors’ pregame shootaround in order to do so.

Stephen Curry praying pregame with a kid who lost his father due to a car accident. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Fdn0C0OM0r — alex 🎃 (@KDISAWARRIOR) October 24, 2017

The Warriors won the game 133-103.

Afterward, Curry told reporter what he told the younger Harris.

Steph Curry on what message he gave to Devin Harris' nephew during their pregame meeting (his father died recently) pic.twitter.com/YupKFFTTGn — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 24, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@KDISAWARRIOR