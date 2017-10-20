Was Marshawn Lynch Trying To Break Up Fight When He Got Ejected?

Marshawn Lynch was ejected from Oakland Raiders’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs for illegally making contact with an official.
But was he actually trying to do the right thing?
A scuffle broke out when Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, who also is Lynch’s cousin, hit Raiders quarterback Derek Carr late. A few members of Oakland’s offensive line took offense to that and started going after Peters.
That’s when Lynch, who wasn’t on the field for the play, sprinted from the sidelines into the middle of the action. The star running back ended up shoving an official once he was in the middle of the chaos, which led to his ejection.
But some NFL players took to Twitter to note that Lynch might have been trying to protect Peters.
Upon further review of the video, it does appear that Lynch could have been trying to help de-escalate the situation.
Either way, we’re sure Lynch will be hearing from the NFL’s league office relatively soon.
