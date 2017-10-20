Was Marshawn Lynch Trying To Break Up Fight When He Got Ejected?

Marshawn Lynch was ejected from Oakland Raiders’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs for illegally making contact with an official.

But was he actually trying to do the right thing?

A scuffle broke out when Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, who also is Lynch’s cousin, hit Raiders quarterback Derek Carr late. A few members of Oakland’s offensive line took offense to that and started going after Peters.

That’s when Lynch, who wasn’t on the field for the play, sprinted from the sidelines into the middle of the action. The star running back ended up shoving an official once he was in the middle of the chaos, which led to his ejection.

But some NFL players took to Twitter to note that Lynch might have been trying to protect Peters.

Marcus is his cousin — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 20, 2017

Y'all gotta understand that Marshawn and Marcus Peters are cousins he came to help both parties…. — ⚡PRIMETIME!!!⚡ (@Joe_MainMixon) October 20, 2017

Marshawn was trying to break up the fight though…. — Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) October 20, 2017

That Marshawn situation was real life though….you go to save your folks and you end up being the one that gets in trouble 😂 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 20, 2017

Upon further review of the video, it does appear that Lynch could have been trying to help de-escalate the situation.

Marshawn Lynch has been ejected following his contact with an official #OAKvsKC pic.twitter.com/fBdAh95PR2 — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) October 20, 2017

Either way, we’re sure Lynch will be hearing from the NFL’s league office relatively soon.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images