Watch Adam McQuaid, Cody McLeod Fight In Bruins-Predators Opener

It didn’t take long for Adam McQuaid to get in his first fight of the 2017-18 NHL season.

The Boston Bruins defenseman squared off with Nashville Predators forward Cody McLeod in the first period of Thursday night’s season opener at TD Garden.

It was a pretty entertaining bout.

McQuaid has fought at least five times in seven straight regular seasons.

The Bruins were leading the Preds 1-0 at the time of the McQuaid-McLeod tussle.

