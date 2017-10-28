Watch Arkansas Butcher This Absolutely Horrendous Trick Play Vs. Ole Miss

Arkansas beat Ole Miss on Saturday, but all that matters is what took place in the first quarter.
During the first frame of the Razorbacks’ 38-37 win over the Rebels, Arkansas attempted — and failed — one of the stupiderest trick plays you will ever see. Trailing 21-7 and facing a 1st-and-10 from the Ole Miss 33-yard line, this is the best Arkansas could come up with:
Fail!
What were the Hogs thinking?
Obviously, the first thing that comes to mind is the Indianapolis Colts’ infamous fake-punt play on 4th-and-three against the New England Patriots in 2015. In case you’ve forgotten that monstrosity, here’s a refresher:
That never gets old.
We’re not which of these two plays is worse. Honestly, it’s probably the Colts play — considering, you know, they’re professionals.
Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP