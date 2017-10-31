Watch Bruins’ Kevan Miller Pummel Oliver Bjorkstrand With Heavy Punches

Kevan Miller has his teammates’ backs.

Late in the third period of the Boston Bruins’ matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, Jackets winger Oliver Bjorkstrand leveled Torey Krug into the boards after both players charged for the puck.

Unfortunately for Bjorkstrand, Miller was waiting in the wings to defend his teammate’s honor.

Watch Miller send Bjorkstand to the ice with a bevy of blows in the video below:

"That's a swedish meatball getting up off the ice", – @RealJackEdwards on Kevan Miller fighting Oliver Bjorkstrand pic.twitter.com/OgPFM3MwAi — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) October 31, 2017

Miller never has hesitated in dropping the gloves, but maybe the Bruins defenseman received a little inspiration from Zdeno Chara’s heavyweight bout in the second period.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images