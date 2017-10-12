Watch Bruins’ Matt Beleskey, Avs’ Mark Barberio Fight During First Period

Matt Beleskey was not in the mood Wednesday night.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche were locked in a scoreless tie during the first period at the Pepsi Center when things got a little testy.

Avs defenseman Mark Barberio fired a shot at the net that was grabbed by B’s netminder Tuukka Rask.

And then, almost immediately, Beleskey dropped the gloves and went at it with Barberio after the defenseman gave Rask an extra poke.

Watch the quick tussle below.

Matt Beleskey chucks knucks with Mark Barberio #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/yEt2asZA19 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) October 12, 2017

That was the B’s second fight of the season, as Adam McQuaid got into a brawl with Nashville Predators forward Cody McLeod went at in the Boston’s home opener.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images