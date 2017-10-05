Watch Conor McGregor Movie First Trailer; Documentary Out In Theaters Nov. 8

Conor McGregor’s fame train shows no sign of slowing.

The UFC superstar will feature in a documentary film about his rise from humble beginnings to the top of the combat-sports world. The movie, titled “Conor McGregor: Notorious” will be released Nov. 8 in the United States, according to ConorMcGregorfilm.com.

“Filmed over the course of 4 years, Notorious is the exclusive, all-access account of Conor’s meteoric rise from claiming benefits and living in his parents’ spare room in Dublin to claiming multiple championship UFC belts and seven figure pay-packets in Las Vegas,” the movie website says. “Featuring unprecedented access, never before seen moments and explosive fight footage, this is the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at a sporting icon and his spectacular rise from the bottom to the very top.

Producers released the first trailer online Thursday, and expectant fans now watch a few scenes.

Witness the unstoppable rise of one of the most iconic stars on the planet. Visit https://t.co/TKpBTGiuFV to find out more. pic.twitter.com/pWJc4zrbdA — Notorious: The Film (@McGregorFilm) October 5, 2017

Get your popcorn ready.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images