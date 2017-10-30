Watch Fan Run On Field, Get Taken Down By Security During World Series

Things got weird Sunday night.

Not only did the Houston Astros defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 at Minute Maid Park in one of the most entertaining World Series games in recent memory. The back-and-forth contest also featured a streaker, because, well, that’s just how crazy this Fall Classic has been.

Some guy wearing American flag shorts with “Villains Never Die” written across his chest ran onto the field in the seventh inning after Astros shortstop Carlos Correa hit a home run. Security acted swiftly, taking down the dummy, but not before he slid into second base.

WE HAVE A STREAKER! pic.twitter.com/renqWxXQr0 — Francisco Rios (@cisco0602) October 30, 2017

I recorded the streaker !!! pic.twitter.com/uFaFoA236D — Aaron from Lake (@Aaron12palacios) October 30, 2017

It’s safe to say this dude isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images