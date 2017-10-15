Watch Golden Tate Drop ‘The People’s Elbow’ After Amazing TD Vs. Saints

Do you smell what Golden Tate is cooking?

The Detroit Lions wide receiver pulled off the first highlight-reel play of Sunday’s slate, catching a short pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford and proceeding to roast the New Orleans Saints’ defense for a 45-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

But never mind the broken tackles, sideline tight-roping and a full flip into the end zone — the best part of Tate’s touchdown came after he hit paydirt.

The Lions wideout did his best impersonation of The Rock, giving the football a mean “People’s Elbow.”

That’s an “A” for creativity and execution, Golden.

UPDATE (2:45 p.m. ET): The Rock approves.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images