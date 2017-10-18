Watch Harvey Langi’s Emotional Reunion With Wife After Scary Car Accident

After being taken to separate hospitals following their frightening car crash last Friday night, Harvey and Cassidy Langi finally were reunited earlier this week.
Cassidy Langi on Tuesday posted a video of the moment she and her husband shared when Harvey, a rookie linebacker for the New England Patriots, arrived at her hospital room three days after the crash.
“I’m so sorry it took me forever to come see you,” a smiling Harvey Langi said. “I love you so much.”
Friday the 13, 2017 was date night for Harv and I 👫On our way home we stopped at the light to turn to our house, when all of a sudden a SUV rammed straight into us. I completely blacked out and don’t remember anything, while Harvey remembers seeing me, his wife, laying lifeless and gushing blood. It’s been 3 days since that moment and we were finally reunited. We have been in the hospital for a few days and still have a few days to go. We are so completely blessed to have each other to lean on through all of this craziness. We are so grateful for all of our family and friends who have taken the time to come visit us, reached out to us, prayed for us, and have shown us their love and support. Our hearts are completely full right now ❤️ I just want my husband Havea to know how blessed I am to be your wife. I know this is a huge trial we will be facing but I know we can get through this together, day by day. Thank you for always loving me and staying by my side through it all. I love you with all my heart babe 💜😘
Harvey Langi reportedly suffered back and neck injuries in the collision, which occurred just outside the couple’s Foxboro, Mass. apartment. He walked on crutches in the above video and also appeared to be wearing braces on both legs.
Cassidy Langi’s injuries reportedly were more extensive: two fractured hips, broken ribs, possible internal bleeding.
Some of Langi’s Patriots teammates were present for the reunion. Safety Jordan Richards and defensive end Deatrich Wise can be seen in the video.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave an update on the Langis’ condition Monday during an interview with WEEI’s “Dale, Holley & Keefe.”
“We heard about it after it happened, and it obviously was a very unfortunate situation,” Belichick said. “I think they are doing better. Serious, but not life-threatening. Probably will take a little time before either one of them are back to normal, but they both are making progress. Hopefully, (they) will be released soon from the hospital.”
