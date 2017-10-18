Watch Harvey Langi’s Emotional Reunion With Wife After Scary Car Accident

After being taken to separate hospitals following their frightening car crash last Friday night, Harvey and Cassidy Langi finally were reunited earlier this week.

Cassidy Langi on Tuesday posted a video of the moment she and her husband shared when Harvey, a rookie linebacker for the New England Patriots, arrived at her hospital room three days after the crash.

“I’m so sorry it took me forever to come see you,” a smiling Harvey Langi said. “I love you so much.”

Harvey Langi reportedly suffered back and neck injuries in the collision, which occurred just outside the couple’s Foxboro, Mass. apartment. He walked on crutches in the above video and also appeared to be wearing braces on both legs.

Cassidy Langi’s injuries reportedly were more extensive: two fractured hips, broken ribs, possible internal bleeding.

Some of Langi’s Patriots teammates were present for the reunion. Safety Jordan Richards and defensive end Deatrich Wise can be seen in the video.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave an update on the Langis’ condition Monday during an interview with WEEI’s “Dale, Holley & Keefe.”

“We heard about it after it happened, and it obviously was a very unfortunate situation,” Belichick said. “I think they are doing better. Serious, but not life-threatening. Probably will take a little time before either one of them are back to normal, but they both are making progress. Hopefully, (they) will be released soon from the hospital.”