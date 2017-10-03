Watch Kyrie Irving Start Celtics’ Hype Train With Dunk In Preseason Debut

We know: We should pace ourselves.

We’re still two weeks away from the Boston Celtics’ regular season opener, and this group could endure some growing pains. But those looking to jump on the Celtics’ hype train got plenty of reasons to do so Monday night.

Boston defeated the Charlotte Hornets 94-82 in its preseason opener, which served as the de facto debut for Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. And while the newcomers played sparingly, Irving still managed to rile Celtics fans up with an impressive first-quarter slam.

How about those hops?

Irving, who finished with nine points on 4-of-11 shooting, also scored his first basket as a Celtic on some nice ball movement.

With a jumper off the screen, @KyrieIrving splashes home his first bucket as a Celtic! pic.twitter.com/l928tHTOOM — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 2, 2017

In fact, the All-Star point guard was quite impressed with how the C’s moved the ball around.

Kyrie Irving on the ball movement: "It was awesome, man. Beautiful to be a part of." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 3, 2017

The Celtics are going to be really tough to guard once they figure some things out: pic.twitter.com/Y1FVUcjXNc — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 3, 2017

All right, that’s enough hype for one day. If you feel like staying on the train, though, Boston will be back in action Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images