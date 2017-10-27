Watch LaVar Ball Give Awkward Tour Of Massive New House In Chino Hills

Say what you want about LaVar Ball, but the guy’s living large these days.

The ever-controversial founder of Big Baller Brand and father of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball recently purchased a new house near L.A. in Chino Hills, Calif. At 16,000 square feet, and with both a weight room and an elevator, the house is pretty impressive.

Ball knows this and is quite proud of it, as made clear by the painfully awkward tour he recently gave ESPN. Check it out in the video below.

What’s the deal with this guy seemingly yelling 100 percent of the time? And how about the fact that he almost never makes eye contact while shouting nonsense? The whole thing is just bizarre.

But as bombastic as Ball often is, there is a softer side to the 49-year-old that probably doesn’t get enough attention.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images