Watch Patriots’ James White Undress Chargers Safety With Awesome Juke

If you can get a hand on James White, he goes down easier than just about any running back in the NFL.

But first you must actually get your hands on him.

The New England Patriots back’s insane elusiveness was on full display during the second quarter of the Pats’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. With New England facing a 3rd-and-10, quarterback Tom Brady completed a pass to White in the flat.

Then, the Super Bowl LI hero took care of the rest, at the expense of Chargers safety Jahleel Addae

What a juke!

The 27-yard gain was huge for New England, as the drive eventually resulted in a touchdown reception for tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images