Watch Patriots Record Safety Vs. Chargers On Worst Punt Return Ever

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin gifted the New England Patriots two points Sunday afternoon on the worst punt return of all time.

Benjamin initially muffed the punt, picked up the football and then ran backwards 8 yards into his own end zone, where he was met by Patriots special-teams aces Brandon King and Jonathan Jones for the safety.

This is the worst punt return in football history pic.twitter.com/aixbCFXdMC — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 29, 2017

The safety put the Patriots ahead 9-7 and gave them the ball back at their own 43-yard line after a 16-yard return by Danny Amendola on the free kick. The Patriots eventually kicked a field goal to go up 12-7 on the drive.

It might not be a fun week for Benjamin in this week’s Chargers special teams meetings unless he somehow makes up for it later in the game.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images