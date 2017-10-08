Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Hit Bizarre Homer In Game 3 Vs. Astros

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. Just ask Jackie Bradley Jr.

In the seventh inning of the Boston Red Sox’s Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday, Bradley lifted a deep fly ball down the right-field line. Josh Reddick appeared to be in line to make a highlight-reel catch, but the ball bounced off the right fielder’s glove and into the stands, giving JBJ an absurd three-run homer.

JBJ WITH HOMER TO BLOW THE GAME OPEN!!! https://t.co/sQOgrcTBrj — 617 ESPN (@617espn) October 8, 2017

It was a rough afternoon for Reddick at Fenway Park. In the second inning, he boomed a fly ball that was ticketed for the bleachers, only to have Mookie Betts rob him of the round-tripper.

