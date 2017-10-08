Boston Red Sox

Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Hit Bizarre Homer In Game 3 Vs. Astros

by on Sun, Oct 8, 2017 at 6:04PM
Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. Just ask Jackie Bradley Jr.

In the seventh inning of the Boston Red Sox’s Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday, Bradley lifted a deep fly ball down the right-field line. Josh Reddick appeared to be in line to make a highlight-reel catch, but the ball bounced off the right fielder’s glove and into the stands, giving JBJ an absurd three-run homer.

It was a rough afternoon for Reddick at Fenway Park. In the second inning, he boomed a fly ball that was ticketed for the bleachers, only to have Mookie Betts rob him of the round-tripper.

