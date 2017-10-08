Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Blast Two-Run Homer In ALDS Game 3 Vs. Astros

The Boston Red Sox needed a lift in Game 3 of their American League Division Series against the Houston Astros on Sunday, and they got it from their youngest player.

With the Sox trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning, Rafael Devers blasted a two-out, two-run home run into the right-field bleachers to give Boston its first lead of the series.

The stage evidently isn’t too big for the 20-year-old third baseman.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images