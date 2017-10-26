Watch Soccer Player Terens Puhiri Prove He Might Be Fastest Man Alive

Terens Puhiri has blown past Usain Bolt, now that the Jamaican sprinter has retired from track and field.

Puhiri, a soccer player for Indonesian first-division club Borneo FC, has gained worldwide fame this week thanks to a goal he scored against Mitra Kukar. Puhiri bolted down the field at breakneck speed before finishing with composure, and video of his goal has gone viral due to his astounding speed.

His name is Terens Puhiri and he's the fastest man alive ⚡ #JayalahPesutEtam #GojekTravelokaLiga1 pic.twitter.com/GlzDDKNIxs — Borneo FC Samarinda (@PusamaniaBorneo) October 25, 2017

While Bolt, an Olympic legend, still might beat Puhiri in a footrace, it’s safe to say the 21-year-old Indonesian is faster than just about anyone else in the soccer or wider-sports world.