Watch Tiger Woods Plead Guilty To Reckless Driving, Receive Sentence

Tiger Woods had a big day Friday — but it wasn’t on the golf course.

The legendary golfer was in a court in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where he pleaded guilty to reckless driving. Woods, who agreed to enter a diversion program, settled a charge of driving under the influence that stemmed from an incident that occurred May 29, when officers found him asleep in his car.

The toxicology report revealed Woods had a number of prescription drugs and marijuana in his system on the night of his arrest.

Here’s a video of Woods pleading guilty:

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving after police allegedly found him asleep at the wheel of his car in May https://t.co/jR1PtVHW2e pic.twitter.com/0GF76L5hoV — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 27, 2017

And here he is receiving his sentence:

MORE: Tiger Woods is sentenced to 12 months of probation and must complete drug treatment https://t.co/jR1PtVHW2e pic.twitter.com/Lgx5wuKQzy — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 27, 2017

Woods is required to spend a year on probation, pay a $250 fine plus court costs and submit to regular drug tests. The court said he already had successfully completed a DUI school, 50 hours of community service and a workshop.

Although he avoided jail time, Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo warned the 41-year-old that he’s not out of the woods just yet.

“This particular plea agreement has no jail time on it,” Bosso-Pardo said. “However, if you violate your probation in any significant way, I could revoke your probation and then I could sentence you to jail for 90 days with a fine of up to $500, is that understood?”

If Woods completes meets all requirements, the DUI will be wiped from his record.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremiah Wilson/USA TODAY NETWORK Images