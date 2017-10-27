Watch Tiger Woods Plead Guilty To Reckless Driving, Receive Sentence

Tiger Woods had a big day Friday — but it wasn’t on the golf course.
The legendary golfer was in a court in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where he pleaded guilty to reckless driving. Woods, who agreed to enter a diversion program, settled a charge of driving under the influence that stemmed from an incident that occurred May 29, when officers found him asleep in his car.
The toxicology report revealed Woods had a number of prescription drugs and marijuana in his system on the night of his arrest.
Here’s a video of Woods pleading guilty:
And here he is receiving his sentence:
Woods is required to spend a year on probation, pay a $250 fine plus court costs and submit to regular drug tests. The court said he already had successfully completed a DUI school, 50 hours of community service and a workshop.
Although he avoided jail time, Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo warned the 41-year-old that he’s not out of the woods just yet.
“This particular plea agreement has no jail time on it,” Bosso-Pardo said. “However, if you violate your probation in any significant way, I could revoke your probation and then I could sentence you to jail for 90 days with a fine of up to $500, is that understood?”
If Woods completes meets all requirements, the DUI will be wiped from his record.
