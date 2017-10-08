Watch Titans’ Matt Cassel Throw One Of Worst Passes In Recent Memory

As Tennessee Titans fans already know, they need Marcus Mariota on the field.

The franchise’s star signal-caller missed Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury, meaning that backup Matt Cassel was forced into action.

And the results predictably were awful.

First, there was this monster hit that caused Cassel to fumble.

RIP Matt Cassell pic.twitter.com/iHMVOYlVn0 — Zach Dean (@ZachDeanDBNJ) October 8, 2017

But the lowlight of Cassel’s day undoubtedly was this atrocious pass, which proves why he’s been getting paid to hold a clipboard for the last handful of seasons.

"Matt Cassell is way better than Colin Kaepernick" pic.twitter.com/608DEya09k — Jessie 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) October 8, 2017

Oof. And again.

Cassell looks like he is fumbling every throw tho … pic.twitter.com/OWhX2RlN64 — Fes Ashburn (@Fesluv) October 8, 2017

It looks like Cassel forgot how to throw a proper spiral while he’s been sitting on the bench.

The veteran QB finished the day going 21 of 32 for 141 yards and a touchdown in the Titans’ 16-10 loss to the Dolphins.

