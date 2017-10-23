Watch Tom Brady Connect With Brandin Cooks On Slick Touchdown Pass

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady’s 14th touchdown pass of the season didn’t require much arm strength.

With the New England Patriots on the Atlanta Falcons’ 11-yard line in the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup at Gillette Stadium, Brady simply flipped the football to a motioning Brandin Cooks, who bolted into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.

We typically see Cooks go to great lengths to put six on the board with his patented lengthy, highlight-reel catches, but we have a feeling the 24-year-old is more than content with a quick scamper.

The 11-yard touchdown reception marked Cooks’ third score this season.

