Watch Zdeno Chara Drop Gloves With Josh Anderson In Heavyweight Bout

The Boston Bruins needed a pick-me-up after suffering an early 2-0 deficit to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

Zdeno Chara provided that and then some.

Less than a minute into the second frame, the Bruins veteran defenseman squared off with Blue Jackets winger Josh Anderson. Anderson has imposing size at 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds, but he was no match for Boston’s 6-foot-9, 250-pound captain.

Check out the fisticuffs in the video below.

Zdeno Chara and Josh Anderson drop the gloves #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/CVd7rIynLk — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) October 31, 2017

And in the spirit of Halloween, Anderson featured a pretty spooky mug as he made his way to the penalty box.

Chara is 40 years old, but he clearly isn’t afraid to dance with the young brutes of the league.

