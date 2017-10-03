WBC Orders ‘Immediate’ Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez Rematch

Boxing fans who were upset with the decision in the big Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez fight might soon get to see a rematch.

The World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed Monday at a convention in Baku, Azerbaijan, that the organization ordered an “immediate” rematch between the two boxers after they fought to a draw on a controversial decision by one of the judges. The judge scored the fight as a clear win for Alvarez, while most boxing experts believed Golovkin was victorious.

“It’s the fight that the world wants to see,” Sulaiman said, per BoxingScene.com. “It’s the fight that both fighters want. Hopefully it will be a second chapter of what we saw on September 16.”

The organization reportedly is eyeing a May rematch, with Mexican holiday Cinco de Mayo being considered.

