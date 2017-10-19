We Can’t Stop Watching Suns’ Perfectly Synchronized Fast Break Vs. Blazers

The Phoenix Suns are bad. They were historically bad Wednesday night, and will continue to be bad for the entire season.

But they did something incredibly good in their season opener.

Early in the first quarter of Phoenix’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Suns guard Eric Bledsoe picked off an errant pass and led a fast break the other way. And in a moment of incredibly unpredictable harmony, the four other Suns players started running with him — at the exact same time.

Absolutely amazing weird NBA moment find by @NBA_Reddit's u/Colvjs, every Suns player starts running at same EXACT time after turnover pic.twitter.com/ztQgZRzIyR — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 19, 2017

Like, the exact same time. Seriously — we can’t stop watching this.

Phoenix’s best synchronized swimmer impression led to a Josh Jackson dunk and looked like a sign of a great team working together in perfect unison.

But then the rest of the game happened: Portland held a 58-point lead at one point and cruised to a 124-76 embarrassment of the Suns, handing the home team the worst opening-night loss in NBA history.

They’ll always have that fast break, though.