We Still Don’t Know How Carson Wentz Made A First Down On This Play

Carson Wentz’s arm could take the Philadelphia Eagles to new heights this season. But it was his legs that delivered the play of the game Monday night.

Philly faced a 3rd-and-8 on its own 27-yard line early in the fourth quarter, and it looked like Wentz would be sacked as a swarm of Washington Redskins defenders surrounded him.

But then something miraculous happened: The Eagles quarterback somehow squirted free, emerging from the scrum to scramble 17 yards for a first down.

Seriously, how did he not get sacked here?

The remarkable play was one of many on the night for Wentz, who had a coming out party of sorts on “Monday Night Football.” He completed 17 of 25 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, while also leading the Eagles with 63 rushing yards in their ‘ 34-24 win.

The victory moved Philly to an NFL-best 6-1 on the season — and may have just entered Wentz into the MVP conversation.