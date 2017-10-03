Week 5 Waiver Wire: Which Fill-Ins For Injured Stars Are Worth Adding?

When it rains, it pours. And there was all sorts of precipitation this weekend.
Week 4 in the NFL was brutal on the injury front, particularly for fantasy football owners: First, Ty Montgomery and Davante Adams went down Thursday night. Then Sunday came, and rookies Dalvin Cook and Chris Carson were lost for the season, while Derek Carr suffered a back injury that could keep him out a month.
As Richard Sherman notes, we all should be concerned for the well-being of these players. But the fantasy season doesn’t stop for anyone, and if you own any of these guys, your top priority should be finding a replacement.
The logical place to start, of course, is the same team: Injuries create opportunity for others to step up. So, which backups to injured stars are worthy of adding on the waiver wire, and which guys aren’t worth the trouble? Let’s break it down.
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (replacing: Montgomery)
Montgomery hasn’t technically been ruled out for Sunday, but all signs point to him missing at least one week. If so, Jones is worth serious consideration. The 22-year-old rookie showed impressive patience and burst after Montgomery exited Thursday, rushing for 49 yards and a score on just 13 carries. Fellow rookie Jamaal Williams also is banged up, so it appears Jones will be the featured back in Week 5 against a Dallas Cowboys defense that just allowed 121 rushing yards to Todd Gurley.
Verdict: Pick him up.
Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings (replacing: Cook)
There’s a reason the Vikings signed Murray, right? The former Oakland Raider out-snapped Jerick McKinnon last Sunday and should be Minnesota’s No. 1 option Monday night. We’re not buying the hype, though. Murray admitted after Week 4 his ankle isn’t 100 percent, and he’s averaging just 2.7 yards per rush entering a matchup with the Chicago Bears, who haven’t allowed more than 67 rushing yards to a running back this year. He might find the end zone at some point, but the ceiling is too low here.
Verdict: Steer clear.
J.D. McKissic, RB, Seattle Seahawks (replacing: Carson)
McKissic might be the most-Googled player of the week after he came out of nowhere to score two touchdowns on five touches Sunday night. Of course, this could be the definition of a flash in the pan, but the fact that Seattle bypassed Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls for McKissic shows how the team feels about the undrafted 24-year-old. The Los Angeles Rams have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, so there’s plenty of upside here, even if his volume is low.
Verdict: Pick him up.
EJ Manuel, QB, Oakland Raiders (replacing: Carr)
Manuel actually looked pretty serviceable filling in for Carr, completing 11 of 17 passes for 106 yards. He also threw a late interception, though, and Oakland has serious problems on offense right now, starting with its running game and offensive line. With a Week 5 matchup looming against the stingy Baltimore Ravens defense, Manuel is nothing more than a desperation play.
Verdict: Steer clear.
Thumbnail photo via Jim Matthews/Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports Images
