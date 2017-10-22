Why Alex Cora Is A Perfect Managerial Fit For Red Sox’s Young Roster

The Boston Red Sox decided that Alex Cora was the right man to helm the team going forward, and that was their biggest victory of 2017.

On Sunday, Boston signed Cora to a three-year contract with a club option for the 2021 season.

Just as John Farrell was the right manager to lead the group of veteran personalities that made up the 2013 Red Sox, Cora should be the right guy to galvanize the young stars that make up the majority of the Red Sox clubhouse.

While Farrell won back-to-back American League East titles with the core of Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi, the group appeared to lack a connection with Farrell. Despite being in first place for the majority of the past two seasons, the Sox seemed to be searching for fun and missing cohesion.

Cora, however, fits the makeup of the team perfectly. The 41-year-old, former Red Sox infielder is young, aggressive and primed for success, just like these Red Sox.

Although Cora might not have any managerial experience in Major League Baseball, he helped build the Puerto Rican team that went to the championship game of the World Baseball Classic. And this season he helped guide the Houston Astros to the World Series as a bench coach.

He also won a World Series as a member of the 2007 Red Sox.

Cora is ready.

He comes to Boston with a glowing reputation as a smart baseball man with a bright future. He’s played in Boston and understands the high-pressure environment that he is walking into.

But most importantly, Cora’s personality and reputation should command respect from the veterans in Boston’s clubhouse, as well as give the young stars a manager who understands them and can help them blossom into the franchise cornerstones they are meant to be.

While we have little idea how Cora will manage a bullpen or build a lineup, we know he understands baseball and Boston. He was a successful major leaguer on the field and an accountable veteran in the clubhouse.

While Ron Gardenhire and Brad Ausmus would have brought previous managerial experience, neither of them bring the complete package that Cora does.

And that’s why Dave Dombrowski has chosen Cora as the man to get the Red Sox back to the World Series.

