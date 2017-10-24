Why Columbus Crew’s Potential Relocation To Austin Makes Little Sense

Have the Columbus Crew forgotten the grass isn’t always greener on the other side?

Crew owner Anthony Precourt announced last week he intends to move the Major League Soccer franchise to Austin, Texas, in 2019 unless Columbus helps him build a new downtown stadium. The shocking announcement drew plenty of criticism, and fans of the Crew and other MLS teams have organized to voice their displeasure at the idea of one of the league’s charter franchises changing cities.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto, Nick Goss and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard discussed the Crew’s relocation threat on last week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show.” Watch the video above for their opinions on whether the Crew moving would be good or bad for the team and MLS.

Or you can watch the entire episode here.

Thumbnail photo via Greg Bartram/USA TODAY Sports Images