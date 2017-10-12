Why Nick Wright Believes LeBron James Should Sit For Cavs-Celtics Opener

Nick Wright has a bold idea.

Wright is one of LeBron James’ biggest advocates, pointing out on several occasions why the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar has a strong case to be considered the greatest player in NBA history. As such, Wright believes the Cavs would be wise to have James sit out Tuesday’s season opener against the Boston Celtics — and perhaps into January — to make sure the four-time MVP’s career workload doesn’t catch up to him at some point later in the season.

Here’s Wright’s explanation from Thursday’s episode of “First Things First” on FS1:

The Cavs should sit LeBron for their home opener against the Celtics.@getnickwright explains pic.twitter.com/wPK9U6LuLH — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 12, 2017

Basically, as Wright notes, James has played the equivalent of nine seasons over the last seven seasons because of his frequent trips to the NBA Finals. James, who turns 33 in December, is in incredible shape and has shown no signs of slowing down, but perhaps the Cavs should take a cautious approach with the 13-time All-Star to ensure he’s healthy come playoff time.

Probably not going to happen, though.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images